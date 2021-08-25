Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.050-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.14 billion-$14.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.92 billion.

TT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $186.15.

TT stock traded up $3.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.06. The stock had a trading volume of 38,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,109,528. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.39. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $39,269,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,525 shares of company stock valued at $41,382,869 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

