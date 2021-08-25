Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Critical Survey

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) and Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Full House Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travel + Leisure 5.33% -21.79% 2.92% Full House Resorts 7.80% 17.17% 3.95%

Travel + Leisure has a beta of 1.93, suggesting that its share price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Full House Resorts has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Travel + Leisure and Full House Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travel + Leisure 0 0 3 0 3.00 Full House Resorts 0 0 3 0 3.00

Travel + Leisure currently has a consensus price target of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.04%. Full House Resorts has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.88%. Given Travel + Leisure’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Travel + Leisure is more favorable than Full House Resorts.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Travel + Leisure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Full House Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Travel + Leisure and Full House Resorts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travel + Leisure $2.16 billion 2.14 -$255.00 million ($0.94) -57.00 Full House Resorts $125.59 million 2.33 $150,000.00 N/A N/A

Full House Resorts has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travel + Leisure.

Summary

Full House Resorts beats Travel + Leisure on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co. provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts. The Travel and Membership segment operates various businesses, including three vacation exchange brands, a home exchange network, travel technology platforms, travel memberships, and direct-to-consumer rentals. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 247 vacation ownership resorts. The company also offers private-label travel booking technology solutions. The company was formerly known as Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and changed its name to Travel + Leisure Co. in February 2021. Travel + Leisure Co. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc. engages in the ownership, leasing, development, operation, and management of gaming, hospitality, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel, Rising Star Casino Resort and Northern Nevada. The Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel segment includes gaming space, hotel rooms, fine dining restaurant, buffet, quick service restaurant, and casino bars. The Bronco Billy’s Casino and Hotel segment contains slot and video poker machines, table games, hotel rooms, steakhouse, casual dining outlets, and outdoor amphitheater. The Rising Star Casino Resort segment comprises of casino space, hotels, fine dining restaurant, buffet, sports bar, quick service restaurant, coffee shop, and multi-purpose grand theater. The Northern Nevada segment covers Stockman’s Casino and Grand Lodge Casino. The company was founded on January 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

