TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.78

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.

TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 37.63%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,685. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

