TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Hits New 12-Month High at $91.78

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.78 and last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.29.
TNET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.59.
In related news, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at $6,033,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $6,300,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $231,865.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 148,684 shares of company stock valued at $12,408,685. 39.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in TriNet Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 63,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 19,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
