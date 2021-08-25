Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Triton International Limited (NYSE:TRTN) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Triton International were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRTN. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Triton International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,015,000 after buying an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,180,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Triton International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,098,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Triton International by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Triton International by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Triton International news, VP Michelle Gallagher sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $94,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,721 shares in the company, valued at $479,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claude Germain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $81,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,573.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Triton International in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of TRTN opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Triton International Limited has a 52 week low of $33.96 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.44.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. Triton International had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $369.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Triton International Limited will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Triton International’s payout ratio is 49.46%.

Triton International Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

