tru Independence LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 89,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

PEY stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.42. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

