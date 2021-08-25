tru Independence LLC Purchases New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $239.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.81 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

