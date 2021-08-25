Truegame (TGAME) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Truegame has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Truegame coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $111,725.68 and approximately $2,309.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00054417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00053209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.82 or 0.00785748 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00101542 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame is a coin. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.