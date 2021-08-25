Truist Lowers Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $14.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its target price lowered by analysts at Truist from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYH. Barclays raised their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

CYH opened at $12.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 144,029.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,567 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 34.1% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

