Truist Raises Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Price Target to $337.00

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Truist from $327.00 to $337.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.56.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,363. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust has a 52-week low of $186.30 and a 52-week high of $336.75.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.