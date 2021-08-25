Truist Securities Lowers Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Price Target to $25.00

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 7.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TVTY. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

NASDAQ:TVTY opened at $23.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.42. Tivity Health has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tivity Health by 1,663.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Tivity Health by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

