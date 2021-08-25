Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) vs. GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Financial Review

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tuniu and GXO Logistics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A GXO Logistics 0 4 6 0 2.60

GXO Logistics has a consensus price target of $79.14, suggesting a potential downside of 5.84%. Given GXO Logistics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GXO Logistics is more favorable than Tuniu.

Profitability

This table compares Tuniu and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tuniu -327.33% -60.74% -28.89% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tuniu and GXO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tuniu $69.01 million 3.03 -$200.45 million N/A N/A GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

GXO Logistics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tuniu.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GXO Logistics beats Tuniu on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions. Tuniu was founded by Dunde Yu and Hai Feng Yan in June 2008 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

