Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Trading Up 8.5%

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.00 and last traded at $69.57. Approximately 4,356 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 409,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.28.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $139,988.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Alles acquired 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $81.34 per share, with a total value of $162,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,494,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 185.7% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,208,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

