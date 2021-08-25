U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5,166.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 34.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GROW opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

