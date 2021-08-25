U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $123.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $108.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $488.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $515.68 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 29.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

