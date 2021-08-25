Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Raised to $405.00 at Piper Sandler

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $386.00 to $405.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.33% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2022 earnings at $12.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $5.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.74 EPS.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $395.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $361.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $359.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $373.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.83. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $378.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 1,373 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.2% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

