UMA (UMA) 1-Day Volume Hits $48.83 Million

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. UMA has a market capitalization of $844.73 million and approximately $48.83 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $13.49 or 0.00027674 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UMA has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (UMA) is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,530,450 coins and its circulating supply is 62,597,798 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UMA is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

