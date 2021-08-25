United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives $55.72 Average Price Target from Brokerages

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 24.4% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,571,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,755,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,032,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,450,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,754,000 after acquiring an additional 579,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,706,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,052,329. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.58. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 37.89% and a negative return on equity of 140.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($9.31) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines will post -11.02 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

