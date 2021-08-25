United Fire Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

United Fire Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.44. 389,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,052,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.37 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $52.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.