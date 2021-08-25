United Fire Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

United Fire Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up about 2.8% of United Fire Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. United Fire Group Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 953.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.44. 8,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,123. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.30. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $124.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

