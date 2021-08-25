United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $204.01.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $193.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $168.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.24. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 40,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,508,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 502,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,568,000 after acquiring an additional 30,992 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 83,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,271,000 after acquiring an additional 36,782 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

