Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) & Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Financial Contrast

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Westport Fuel Systems has a beta of 2.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westport Fuel Systems 6.13% 9.70% 3.57% Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westport Fuel Systems and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westport Fuel Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 213.25%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Unrivaled Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westport Fuel Systems and Unrivaled Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westport Fuel Systems $252.50 million 2.55 -$7.36 million ($0.05) -83.00 Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 4.22 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Westport Fuel Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats Unrivaled Brands on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Unrivaled Brands

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

