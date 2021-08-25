Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.28.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.19.

In related news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

