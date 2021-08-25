Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $43.00 at MKM Partners

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price lifted by analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s current price.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

NASDAQ URBN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 631.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,293,000 after buying an additional 571,551 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $23,245,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the first quarter valued at about $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after acquiring an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,745 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

