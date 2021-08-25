Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.28.

Several research firms have commented on URBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

