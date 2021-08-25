Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

URBN opened at $40.73 on Wednesday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.57.

URBN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 53,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $2,022,947.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,086,852 shares in the company, valued at $41,180,822.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban Outfitters stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,529 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,193 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Urban Outfitters worth $15,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

