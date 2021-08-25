Urus Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Urus coin can now be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. Urus has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Urus has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Urus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00054336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00052930 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $385.64 or 0.00786568 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00101582 BTC.

Urus Coin Profile

Urus (URUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Urus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Urus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Urus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.