Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) PT Lowered to $20.50

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $20.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. dropped their price target on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.96.

Shares of Utz Brands stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $14.04 and a 52 week high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. On average, equities analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 31.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

