Vai Price Tops $0.79 on Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 25th. Vai has a total market cap of $85.87 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vai has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Vai coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00053287 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.12 or 0.00124381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00155471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,302.13 or 0.99924637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $495.50 or 0.01025057 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.59 or 0.06526039 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 108,605,627 coins. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Vai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

