Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 26.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 102,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $918,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vale in the second quarter valued at $39,180,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vale by 84.9% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 757,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after purchasing an additional 348,009 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vale by 5.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 616,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares during the period. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock opened at $18.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.01. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $23.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 8.92%. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.42.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.