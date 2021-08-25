Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Position Trimmed by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,513,000 after buying an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 134,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $186.62. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,519. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.51. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $128.85 and a 52 week high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

