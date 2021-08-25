Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 11.3% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $246.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,363. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.17 and a twelve month high of $247.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

