Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Trellis Advisors LLC

Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 42.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Trellis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,430,000 after buying an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after buying an additional 642,825 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after buying an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

