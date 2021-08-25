Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Increased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $411.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $412.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

