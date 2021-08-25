Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by BFT Financial Group LLC

BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,531,000 after purchasing an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after acquiring an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $412.87. 297,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,920,097. The company’s fifty day moving average is $400.31. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $295.04 and a fifty-two week high of $412.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

