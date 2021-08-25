Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Up 6.8%

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price rose 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.54 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 1,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 299,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.94.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. On average, analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 12,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $270,636.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,765 shares of company stock worth $1,898,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.