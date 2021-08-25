Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.760-$5.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectrus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

VEC traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,363. The company has a market capitalization of $558.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $60.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.02.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. Vectrus had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

