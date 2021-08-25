VeraBank N.A. Boosts Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $773.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $10.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $939.52. 325,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,166. The stock has a market cap of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.14. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $945.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $886.23.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

