VeraBank N.A. Buys New Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 308.0% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 420.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,558,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,063,269. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.30 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

