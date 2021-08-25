VeraBank N.A. Has $3.29 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

VeraBank N.A. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises 2.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Danaher by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 687,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $184,596,000 after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Danaher by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,159 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,025 shares of company stock worth $16,600,153. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $319.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,023. The stock has a market cap of $228.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $323.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

DHR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.