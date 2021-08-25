VeraBank N.A. Has $490,000 Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

VeraBank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,189 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640,479 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 1,392.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $94,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113,002 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $163,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $175,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,760,000. 66.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.53 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.51.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.17. 6,309,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,788,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.20.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

