VeraBank N.A. Sells 282 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

VeraBank N.A. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 1.1% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,696,000 after buying an additional 1,340,344 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after buying an additional 452,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $273.74. 1,085,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,242. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.97. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $175.98 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

