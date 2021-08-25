VeraBank N.A. Takes $344,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

VeraBank N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, reaching $246.71. 1,372,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,363. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.17 and a one year high of $247.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

