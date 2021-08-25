Verge 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34.70 Million (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Verge has a market cap of $478.27 million and $34.70 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.62 or 0.00363616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,475,540,392 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

