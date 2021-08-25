VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 161,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,633 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $36,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,455,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $213.36 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.12.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

