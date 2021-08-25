Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $17.73

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $18.56. Veritone shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1,163 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

