Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $17.73

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $18.56. Veritone shares last traded at $18.76, with a volume of 1,163 shares trading hands.
Several research firms recently issued reports on VERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $636.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.99.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERI. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,105,000 after purchasing an additional 248,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.
Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)
Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.
Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.