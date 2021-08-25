Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 18,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,649,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,489,582. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $227.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

