Viacoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $666,263.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $666,263.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.47 or 0.00362467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006020 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.