VIBE (VIBE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $86,420.00

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 25th. VIBE has a total market cap of $5.55 million and $86,420.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 42.9% higher against the US dollar. One VIBE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $381.56 or 0.00778517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.54 or 0.00101076 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

