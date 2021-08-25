Viberate (VIB) Price Tops $0.0497 on Major Exchanges

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Viberate has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar. Viberate has a market cap of $9.78 million and $1.26 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viberate coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00052619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.98 or 0.00772907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00098074 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (CRYPTO:VIB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Viberate

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viberate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

