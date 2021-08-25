Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,866,960 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,752 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $106,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCX. BNP Paribas downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James set a $47.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

FCX opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

